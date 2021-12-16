Oregon Reports About 900 New COVID-19 Cases; New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports just over 900 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (15), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (17), Columbia (11), Coos (29), Crook (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (60), Douglas (25), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Lane (65), Lincoln (16), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (76), Morrow (3), Multnomah (133), Polk (28), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (14), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (121), and Yamhill (26).
About 390 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
Nearly 100 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 57 available adult ICU beds.
New Breakthrough Report Released
Between December 5th and December 11th, nearly 70 percent of the state’s new COVID-19 cases were breakthrough cases.
The Oregon Health Authority says to date, there have now been just over 49,000 breakthrough cases.
4.4 percent of those cases have lead to hospitalization, while 1.3 percent have led to death.
The average age of a person who died from a breakthrough cases was 81.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/qchfDKwClC
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) December 16, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/qchfDKwClC
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) December 16, 2021