Oregon Reports About 880 New COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports just over 880 new COVID-19 cases and 49 more virus related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (11), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (46), Crook (17), Curry (5), Deschutes (46), Douglas (39), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (18), Lane (54), Lincoln (5), Linn (50), Malheur (4), Marion (102), Morrow (1), Multnomah (85), Polk (33), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (22), Union (28), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (83), Wheeler (8) and Yamhill (40
About 380 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
Nearly 100 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are now about 60 available adult ICU beds.
As of today, 2,998,751 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,727,848 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
