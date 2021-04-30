Oregon Reports 990 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Virus-Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 990 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths from the virus.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (22), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (11), Curry (2), Deschutes (81), Douglas (7), Grant (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (16), Klamath (78), Lake (2), Lane (88), Lincoln (8), Linn (51), Malheur (2), Marion (93), Morrow (1), Multnomah (178), Polk (13), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (8), Washington (101) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 2,492nd death is a 97-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died on April 12, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,493rd death is a 49-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 10 and died on April 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,494th death is an 81-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on April 24 and died on April 28 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise, ID. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,495th death is a 78-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 26 her residence. She had underlying conditions.
334 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus. 73 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,594,712 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,292,815 first and second doses of Moderna and 94,533 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,253,053 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,819,329 who have had at least one dose.