      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports 85 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Virus Related Death

Jul 6, 2021 @ 1:49pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 85 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more virus related death.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (11), Jackson (13), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Linn (5), Multnomah (22), Sherman (1), Union (1) and Wasco (1).

Note: Oregon reports 66 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on July 4, 123 new confirmed and presumptive cases on July 3 and 189 new confirmed and presumptive cases on July 2. OHA is no longer providing county level data for weekends or holiday weekend periods.

Oregon’s 2,782nd death is a 63-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 23 and died on June 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

125 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today. That’s 15 fewer than yesterday.

29 patients are in the ICU.

That’s 1 more than yesterday.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
4 More Victims Found In Rubble Of Surfside Condo; Death Toll Rises To 32
15 Months Later, Oregon Fully Reopens From COVID Restrictions
Fireworks Banned In Much Of Metro Area Due To Fire Danger
Redmond Residents Evacuate Due To 200-Acre Fire
Washington Governor Jay Inslee Celebrates State's Reopening In Tacoma
Connect With Us Listen To Us On