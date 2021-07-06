Oregon Reports 85 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Virus Related Death

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 85 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more virus related death.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (11), Jackson (13), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Linn (5), Multnomah (22), Sherman (1), Union (1) and Wasco (1).
Note: Oregon reports 66 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on July 4, 123 new confirmed and presumptive cases on July 3 and 189 new confirmed and presumptive cases on July 2. OHA is no longer providing county level data for weekends or holiday weekend periods.
Oregon’s 2,782nd death is a 63-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 23 and died on June 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
125 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today. That’s 15 fewer than yesterday.
29 patients are in the ICU.
That’s 1 more than yesterday.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/juyok92QDS
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 6, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/juyok92QDS
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 6, 2021