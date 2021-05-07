Oregon Reports 844 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 More Virus-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 844 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (4), Crook (12), Deschutes (87), Douglas (11), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (36), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), KIamath (42), Lake (1), Lane (71), Lincoln (2), Linn (44), Malheur (1), Marion (80), Morrow (1), Multnomah (146), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (10), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (94), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 2,515th death is a 74-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on April 11 and died on May 6. Location of death is unknown. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,516th death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,517th death is a 60-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,518th death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 2 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,519th death is an 84-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,520th death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,521st death is a 100-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,522nd death is a 57-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on April 9 and died on May 6 at St. Charles Madras Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
324 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today. That’s 4 fewer than yesterday.
90 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,744,936 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,363,623 first and second doses of Moderna and 103,960 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,385,116 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,927,021 who have had at least one dose.
Here’s a video message from Governor Kate Brown: