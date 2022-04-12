      Weather Alert
Oregon Reports 84 New COVID-19 Related Deaths

Apr 12, 2022 @ 3:26pm

PORTLAND, Ore. The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 84 new COVID-19 related deaths.

However, the OHA says the high number is due to conducting a death data reconciliation.

Also reported Tuesday are 494 new cases.

89 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.

17 of those patients are in the ICU.

Oregon’s test positivity rate is 5 percent.

