Oregon Reports 84 New COVID-19 Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 84 new COVID-19 related deaths.
However, the OHA says the high number is due to conducting a death data reconciliation.
Also reported Tuesday are 494 new cases.
89 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
17 of those patients are in the ICU.
Oregon’s test positivity rate is 5 percent.
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 12, 2022

— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 12, 2022
