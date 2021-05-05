Oregon Reports 808 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death From The Virus
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 808 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (17), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Crook (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (81), Douglas (12), Grant (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (40), Jefferson (3), Josephine (18), KIamath (37), Lake (3), Lane (43), Lincoln (1), Linn (36), Malheur (7), Marion (59), Morrow (2), Multnomah (164), Polk (15), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (84) and Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s 2,509th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18, 2020 and died on Jan. 1, 2021 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
330 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus. That’s 15 fewer than yesterday.
83 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,687,447 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,334,561 first and second doses of Moderna and 99,793 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,331,526 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,885,466 who have had at least one dose.