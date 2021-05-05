      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports 808 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death From The Virus

May 5, 2021 @ 12:39pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 808 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (17), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Crook (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (81), Douglas (12), Grant (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (40), Jefferson (3), Josephine (18), KIamath (37), Lake (3), Lane (43), Lincoln (1), Linn (36), Malheur (7), Marion (59), Morrow (2), Multnomah (164), Polk (15), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (84) and Yamhill (17).

Oregon’s 2,509th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18, 2020 and died on Jan. 1, 2021 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

330 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus. That’s 15 fewer than yesterday.

83 patients are in ICU.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,687,447 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,334,561 first and second doses of Moderna and 99,793 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 1,331,526 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

There are 1,885,466 who have had at least one dose.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
DA's Office & AG Open Investigation Into Lents Park Shooting Of Robert Delgado
Tom Clancy's Without Remorse
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Governor Kate Brown Extends COVID-19 State Of Emergency
Wanted Man In Oregon Found In Nevada After Deadly Car Crash