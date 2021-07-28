Oregon Reports 804 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Virus Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 804 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (13), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (50), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (7), Josephine (54), Lane (67), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (7), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (80), Polk (12), Sherman (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (55), Union (19), Wallowa (7), Wasco (5), Washington (59), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (16).
Oregon’s 2,844th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 25 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,845th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 18 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,846th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 7 and died on July 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,847th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on July 25 and died on July 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,848th COVID-19 death is a 33-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 24 and died on July 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,849th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Umatilla county who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
As of today, 2,477,608 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,302,395 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
274 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus. That’s 15 more than yesterday.
86 patients are in the ICU. That’s nine more than yesterday.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF.
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 28, 2021
