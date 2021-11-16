Oregon Reports 785 New COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 785 new COVID-19 cases and 52 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (22), Clackamas (36), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (34), Crook (22), Curry (1), Deschutes (59), Douglas (20), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (88), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Klamath (1), Lake (10), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (34), Malheur (14), Marion (85), Morrow (7), Multnomah (104), Polk (41), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (88), and Yamhill (10).
About 450 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
Nearly 110 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are about 60 available adult ICU beds.
As of today, 2,884,831people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,636,380 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.