Oregon Reports 777 New COVID-19 Cases Over The Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 777 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and 9 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (19), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (13), Crook (5), Deschutes (29), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (11), Josephine (57), Klamath (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (4), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Morrow (9), Multnomah (196), Polk (10), Sherman (3), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (22), Union (10), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (58) and Yamhill (17).
Note: Oregon reported 323 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday July 16, 332 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 17, and 122 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 18.
Oregonâ€™s 2,818th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on June 25 and died on July 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregonâ€™s 2,819th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 26 and died on July 6 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregonâ€™s 2,820th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on March 17 and died on March 25 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, PA. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregonâ€™s 2,821st COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on September 14, 2020 and died on November 15, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregonâ€™s 2,822nd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on June 20 and died on July 5 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregonâ€™s 2,823rd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 28 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. She had underlying conditions.
Oregonâ€™s 2,824th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020 and died on Dec. 19, 2020 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. He had underlying conditions.
Oregonâ€™s 2,825th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 26 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregonâ€™s 2,826th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive on Nov. 10, 2020 and died on Dec. 14, 2020 at St Joseph Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Errata: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,795th COVID-19 death, an 84 year-old-man from Multnomah County initially reported on July 12. He was erroneously reported as having died on April 10. He died on April 1. OHA regrets the error.
As of today, 2,452,035 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,279,253 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
148 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus.
That’s 6 more than Sunday.
39 patients are in the ICU.
