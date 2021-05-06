Oregon Reports 763 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Virus Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 763 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (14), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (3), Crook (14), Curry (4), Deschutes (95), Douglas (13), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (38), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), KIamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (70), Lincoln (2), Linn (42), Malheur (5), Marion (72), Morrow (1), Multnomah (115), Polk (20), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (2), Washington (107) and Yamhill (20).
Oregon’s 2,510th death is a 69-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on April 4 and died on April 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,511th death is a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on April 28 and died on May 4 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,512th death is a 50-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,513rd death is a 63-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on April 15 and died on May 3 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,514th death is a 68-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 4 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
328 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus. That’s 2 fewer than yesterday.
90 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,706,865 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,349,096 first and second doses of Moderna and 101,923 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,353,250 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,902,244 who have had at least one dose.
INDOOR RECREATION AND ENTERTAINMENT CAPACITIES UPDATED:
Governor Kate Brown Thursday updated capacity limits for indoor recreation and entertainment facilities.
Here’s the announcement:
Under the direction of Governor Brown, indoor capacity limits in moderate- and high-risk levels are now updated for indoor recreation and fitness and indoor entertainment for Oregon counties. As of Wednesday, May 5, indoor entertainment establishments and indoor recreation and fitness establishments in all Oregon counties may allow the following:
- Moderate risk: Maximum 20% occupancy or 100 people total, whichever is larger
- High risk: Maximum 10% occupancy or 50 people total, whichever is larger
Lower and extreme risk capacity limits for these sectors remain the same.
To view the updated capacity limits, please refer to the Sector Risk Level Guidance Chart.