Oregon Reports 7,615 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 New Deaths

Portland, ORE. – The Oregon Health Authority reported 7,615 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 today, along with nine new deaths.
Those deaths raise the state’s death toll to 5,728.
Hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 patients, the number has reached 588 across the state. That’s an increase of 65 over yesterday. Meanwhile there are 110 COVID patients in the ICU, an increase of two.
OHA is set to hold a press conference on Friday, January 7 to discuss the pandemic in the state. That’s set for 11 in the morning.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (317), Clackamas (756), Clatsop (45), Columbia (49), Coos (219), Crook (41), Curry (42), Deschutes (159), Douglas (91), Grant (14), Hood River (27), Jackson (441), Jefferson (62), Josephine (105), Klamath (70), Lake (4), Lane (623), Lincoln (74), Linn (204), Malheur (33), Marion (501), Morrow (34), Multnomah (1,598), Polk (275), Sherman (2), Tillamook (21), Umatilla (306), Union (27), Wallowa (1), Wasco (21), Washington (1,333) and Yamhill (103).