Oregon Reports 704 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths From The Virus
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 704 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths from the virus.
Here’s the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (7), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (3), Columbia (6), Coos (6), Crook (15), Curry (3), Deschutes (59), Douglas (7), Grant (25), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (3), Josephine (29), Klamath (43), Lake (2), Lane (57), Lincoln (6), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (63), Morrow (5), Multnomah (88), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (69) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,456th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on April 15. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,457th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on April 8 and died on April 12 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
199 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today. 52 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,268,433 doses of Pfizer, 1,089,987 doses of Moderna and 87,666 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 988,584 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,542,429 who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Friday addressed Oregon’s COVID-19 response. Here’s her press conference: