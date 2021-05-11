Oregon Reports 660 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 More Virus Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 660 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (60), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Crook (10), Deschutes (64), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (44), Jefferson (5), Josephine (12), Klamath (43), Lake (4), Lane (52), Linn (22), Malheur (4), Marion (57), Morrow (3), Multnomah (94), Polk (8), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (27), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (90), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (17).
345 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus.
That’s 19 more than yesterday.
89 patients are in ICU.
That’s 11 more than yesterday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,850,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,413,162 first and second doses of Moderna and 113,436 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,490,512 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,994,968 people who have had at least one dose.