Oregon Reports 630 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 630 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (3), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (55), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Lane (40), Lincoln (2), Linn (16), Marion (81), Multnomah (164), Polk (10), Tillamook (5), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (66) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,486th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on April 23 and died on April 24 at Mercy Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
There are now 319 Oregonians hospitalized by COVID-19. That’s 28 more than Sunday.
77 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,498,437 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,234,442 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,142 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,175,540 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.