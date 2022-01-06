Oregon Reports 6,203 new COVID-19 Cases, 9 New Deaths

Portland, ORE. – The Oregon Health Authority reported 6,203 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 today.
There were also nine new deaths reported, raising the state’s death toll to 5,719.
OHA also released new weekly numbers, which found sharp increases in cases and hospitalizations, but a drop in deaths.
There are now 523 COVID-19 patients in the hospital across Oregon, and 108 in the ICU.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (214), Clackamas (594), Clatsop (46), Columbia (49), Coos (136), Crook (37), Curry (5), Deschutes (716), Douglas (93), Gilliam (1), Grant (26), Hood River (37), Jackson (264), Jefferson (77), Josephine (89), Klamath (24), Lake (2), Lane (518), Lincoln (52), Linn (206), Malheur (14), Marion (395), Morrow (29), Multnomah (1268), Polk (94), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (218), Union (10), Wallowa (9), Wasco (23), Washington (874), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (34).