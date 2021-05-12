Oregon Reports 616 New Cases, 9 More Virus-Related Deaths, And Vaccine Milestone Reached

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 616 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (9), Crook (11), Deschutes (63), Douglas (15), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (42), Jefferson (13), Josephine (6), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (49), Lincoln (2), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (53), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Washington (49), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,550th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 8 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,551st COVID-19 death is a 25-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on April 25 and died on May 10 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,552nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,553rd COVID-19 death is a 32-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 11 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,554th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 10 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,555th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 10 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,556th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,557th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Jefferson county who tested positive on April 21 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,558th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
There are 346 Oregonians with the virus in the hospital.
That’s just 1 more than yesterday.
88 patients are in ICU.
Oregon Reaches Vaccine Milestone:
The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports that at least 2 million Oregonians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine and over 1.5 million people are now fully vaccinated.
Oregon ranks 21st nationally with 49 percent of all Oregonians now with at least 1 shot.
“Based on our current trends, Oregon is on track to meet our goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by mid- to late-June,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Thanks to all of our partners for helping us stay ahead of a virus that is circulating in our communities.”
“We still have work to do but it’s encouraging to see so many local partners working to achieve parity in vaccination rates for communities of color. The more people who have access to vaccines and choose to get vaccinated, the sooner we can end this pandemic and go back to doing the things we enjoy.”