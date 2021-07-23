      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports 613 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Virus-Related Deaths

Jul 23, 2021 @ 1:09pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 613 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more virus-related deaths.

Here’s the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (10), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (28), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (15), Lane (63), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (1), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (71), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (34), Union (11), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (16).

Oregon’s 2,835th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 21 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,836th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

As of today, 2,463,839 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,291,225 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

178 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus. That’s 9 more than yesterday.

45 patients are in the ICU.

 

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
