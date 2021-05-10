Oregon Reports 610 New Cases Of COVID-19 Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,530 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 610 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 191,405.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 37,726 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 13,606 doses were administered on May 8 and 24,120 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 8.
As of today, there are 1,968,933 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,340,794 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
The seven-day running average is now 33,133 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,315,448 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,812,149 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,393,975 first and second doses of Moderna and 107,870 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines (1,454 doses were administered but did not specify product information).
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 318, which is 11 fewer than yesterday. There are 76 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than yesterday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,325, which is a 0.1% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (78), Columbia (10), Coos (3), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), KIamath (22), Lane (40), Lincoln (1), Linn (31), Malheur (6), Marion (76), Morrow (1), Multnomah (144), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Washington (81) and Yamhill (13).
Oregon’s 2,529th death is a 80-year-old woman from Deschutes county who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 3 at St Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2530th death is a 83-year-old woman from Multnomah county who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.