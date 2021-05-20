Oregon Reports 603 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Virus Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. -The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 603 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (42), Douglas (25), Harney (7), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (5), Josephine (18), Klamath (15), Lane (36), Lincoln (2), Linn (46), Malheur (4), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (90), Polk (9), Umatilla (24), Union (1), Wasco (5), Washington (74) and Yamhill (17).
Oregon’s 2,602nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,603rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on April 22 and died on May 18 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,604th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 18 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,605th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 15 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, ID. He had underlying conditions.
Orgon’s 2,606th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 17 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
301 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Thursday.
That’s 5 fewer than Wednesday.
77 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,019,003 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,502,574 first and second doses of Moderna and 127,500 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,656,783 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 2,114,580 people who have had at least one dose.
PEDIATRIC COVID-19
The Oregon Health Authority reports Thursday that 23,161 people under the age of 18 have tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s 11.9 percent of all of the state’s cases.
There have been 35 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children reported in Oregon.
That’s a disease related to COVID-19.
Only 1 percent of young COVID patients have been hospitalized by the virus.
That’s compared to 6.1 percent of adults who’ve tested positive.