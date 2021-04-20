Oregon Reports 580 New COVID-19 Cases, Indoor Sports To Be Allowed
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 580 NEW COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (20), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (6), Crook (11), Curry (4), Deschutes (42), Douglas (8), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Harney (7), Hood River (3), Jackson (47), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (47), Lake (1), Lane (67), Linn (13), Malheur (2), Marion (21), Morrow (2), Multnomah (86), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wallow (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (9).
Note: On April 7, OHA reported in error Oregon’s 2,434th COVID-19 death as a 48-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Nov 11. The man is not dead, and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon has been adjusted to accommodate this error.
Oregon’s 2,460th death is an 82-year-old man from Sherman County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 27 at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
255 Oregonians are now fighting the virus in a hospital. 58 of those patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,349,485 doses of Pfizer, 1,135,323 doses of Moderna and 88,696 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,044,211 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,615,363 who have had at least one dose.
INDOOR SPORTS:
Starting April 23rd, full-contact indoor sports will be allowed in Oregon.
The state says it recognizes the importance of athletics for the physical and mental health of youth athletes.
Sports organizations will be required to follow pandemic protocols.