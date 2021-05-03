Oregon Reports 540 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death From The Virus
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 540 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death from the virus.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (12), Clackamas (91), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (49), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (56), Lincoln (4), Linn (42), Marion (74), Multnomah (137), Polk (12), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (1) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 2,502nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on April 2 and died on May 1 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
351 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus. That’s six 6 than yesterday.
80 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,647,730 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,317,295 first and second doses of Moderna and 97,625 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,295,638 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,860,194 who have had at least one dose.