Oregon Reports 506 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 3 Days, 5 More Virus-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 506 new COVID-19 cases over the past 3 days and 5 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases being reported today are in the following counties: Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (21), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (30), Klamath (7), Lake (3), Lane (26), Lincoln (1), Linn (32), Malheur (1), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (73), Polk (5), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (28), Yamhill (16).
Note: Four of today’s COVID-19 related deaths are from 2020. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states. This lagging indicator is now being captured in today’s reporting.
Oregon’s 2,793rd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive in Oct. 24, 2020 and died on Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,794th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,795th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28, 2020 and died on April 10, 2020. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,796th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on April 2, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 8, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,797th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on March 21, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 3, 2020 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
109 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus. That’s two fewer than Sunday. 29 Patients are in the ICU.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/1yXl1KhkxP
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 12, 2021
