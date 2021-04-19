Oregon Reports 473 New COVID-19 Cases Monday, But No New Deaths From The Virus
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths from the virus.
Here’s Monday’s case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Lane (65), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Marion (65), Multnomah (135), Polk (16), Tillamook (1), Wasco (8), Washington (1) and Yamhill (15).
28 more Oregonians are fighting the virus in the hospital Monday. 9 more people are in an ICU bed.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,333,009 doses of Pfizer, 1,126,590 doses of Moderna and 88,547 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,033,175 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 1,600,343 who have had at least one dose.