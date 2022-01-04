      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports 4,540 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 New Deaths

Jan 4, 2022 @ 3:55pm

Portland, ORE. – The Oregon Health Authority reported 4,540 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 today. The majority were reported in the Portland-Metro Area.

OHA also reported 44 new deaths from the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 5,710.

510 COVID patients are hospitalized, which is 12 more than Monday. Meanwhile, 111 patients are in the ICU.

More than 783,000 people still need a booster shot to reach Governor Kate Brown’s goal of a million more doses given out by the end of this month.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (102), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (38), Columbia (34), Coos (3), Crook (59), Curry (4), Deschutes (280), Douglas (54), Gilliam (8), Grant (6), Harney (4), Jackson (132), Jefferson (21), Josephine (55), Klamath (86), Lake (6), Lane (443), Lincoln (13), Linn (102), Malheur (38), Marion (464), Morrow (6), Multnomah (786), Polk (123), Sherman (7), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (109), Union (29), Wallowa (10), Wasco (30), Washington (610), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (200).

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Governor Kate Brown Oregon Oregon Health Authority vaccines
