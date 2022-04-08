      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports 445 New COVID-19 Cases And 15 More Deaths

Apr 8, 2022 @ 3:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 445 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more virus related deaths.

95 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.

22 of those patients are in the ICU.

Oregon’s test positivity rate is 3 percent.

