Oregon Reports 4,396 New COVID-19 Cases, 752 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With Virus

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 4,396 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more virus-related deaths.
That includes a 3-day period between Friday and Sunday.
The OHA also reports 752 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
206 of those patients are in the ICU.
As of today, 2,553,384 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,351,758 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (54), Clackamas (296), Clatsop (73), Columbia (19), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (136), Deschutes (355), Douglas (350), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (542), Jefferson (30), Josephine (363), Klamath (15), Lane (567), Lincoln (35), Linn (178), Malheur (17), Marion (163), Morrow (13), Multnomah (504), Polk (46), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (109), Union (39), Wallowa (11), Wasco (22), Washington (166), Yamhill (103).
Oregon reported 2,027 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 13, 1,533 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 14, and 836 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug.15.
Oregon’s 2,936th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 7 and died on August 14 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,937th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,938th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 29 and died on August 12 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,939th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,940th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 11. Location of COVID-19 death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,941st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,942nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 13 and died on August 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,943rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,944th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 12 at St Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,945th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,946th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,947th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 11 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,948th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,949th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 10 and died on August 12 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
