Oregon Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Virus-Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 399 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more virus-related deaths.
Here’s the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (11), Clackamas (60), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (38), Douglas (20), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (29), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (1), Linn (18), Malheur (4), Marion (43), Morrow (2), Multnomah (58), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (6), Wasco (3), Washington (28) and Yamhill (5).
273 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s one fewer than yesterday.
77 patients are in the ICU.
Oregon has now administered 2,138,051 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,561,198 first and second doses of Moderna and 136,795 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.