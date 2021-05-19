Oregon Reports 394 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Virus Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 394 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (5), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (36), Douglas (8), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (22), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,595th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 12 and died on May 17 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,596th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,597th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Linn county who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 18. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,598th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 3 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,599th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 16 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,600th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 18 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,601st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
306 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Wednesday.
That’s 25 fewer than Tuesday.
78 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,994,644 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,491,984 first and second doses of Moderna and 125,435 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,635,033 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 2,097,233 people who have had at least one dose.