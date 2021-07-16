Oregon Reports 369 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Virus-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 369 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Hood River (1), Jackson (28), Josephine (12), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (28), Lincoln (8), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Marion (28), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (28), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (33) and Yamhill (8).
Note: Five of today’s COVID-19 related deaths are from late 2020 and early 2021. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states. This lagging indicator is now being captured in today’s reporting.
Oregon’s 2,811th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,812th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 20, 2020 and died on Feb. 3. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,813th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 24, 2020 and died on Dec. 2, 2020 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,814th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Sherman County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Jan. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,815th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020 and died on Dec. 14, 2020. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,816th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,817th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 16 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
As of today, 2,445,717 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,271,516 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
141 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 4 more than Thursday.
44 patients are in the ICU.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF.
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 16, 2021
