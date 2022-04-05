Oregon Reports 367 More COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 367 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.
97 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
22 of those patients are in the ICU.
