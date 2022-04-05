      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports 367 More COVID-19 Cases

Apr 5, 2022 @ 3:50pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 367 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more virus-related deaths.

97 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.

22 of those patients are in the ICU.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Suspect Accused Of Three Murders, Multiple Shootings Across Portland
Portland's Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping Extended Again As Mayor Touts Progress
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Reacts To Judgement
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Convicted Murderer In Washington State Has Life Sentence Shortened
Connect With Us Listen To Us On