Oregon Reports 322 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Virus-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 322 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (33), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (15), Jackson (25), Jefferson (1), Josephine (19), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Linn (18), Marion (37), Morrow (4), Multnomah (22), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (39) and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 2,804th death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who died on Jan. 5. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,805th death is a 59-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 13 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,806th death is a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,807th death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 13 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,808th death is a 56-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 20 and died on June 18 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,809th death is an 83-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on Nov. 30, 2020 and died on Dec. 9, 2020. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,810th death is a 68-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 5 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
137 Oregonians are now hospitalized by the virus.
That’s 15 more than Wednesday.
38 patients are in the ICU.
As of today, 2,438,195 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,242,125 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
◌ New race and ethnicity panel counting down total people remaining to 80% in tribal communities and communities of color statewide.https://t.co/5Cg5KiJFof
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 15, 2021
