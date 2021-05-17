Oregon Reports 310 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Virus-Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 310 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (58), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (9), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (39), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Lane (27), Lincoln (2), Linn (17), Marion (35), Morrow (2), Multnomah (68), Polk (6), Wasco (3), and Yamhill (7).
Oregon’s 2,588th death is a 91-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 14 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,589th death is a 71-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 13 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,590th death is a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 20 and died on May 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
342 Oregonians are currently in the hospital with the virus.
That’s 3 more than yesterday.
81 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,961,954 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,476,963 first and second doses of Moderna and 122,119 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today,1,591,802 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 2,061,640 who have had at least one dose.