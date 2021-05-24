Oregon Reports 284 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Virus-Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Monday reports 284 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (8), Harney (2), Jackson (19), Jefferson (4), Josephine (3), Lane (30), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Marion (32), Multnomah (48), Polk (9), Sherman (1), Wasco (1), Washington (27) and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 2,623rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,624th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on May 21 and died on May 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
266 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s 18 more than yesterday.
75 patients are in ICU.
Oregon has now administered 2,108,628 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,541,986 first and second doses of Moderna and 133,763 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today,1,740,904 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 2,172,150 people who have had at least one dose.