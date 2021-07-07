Oregon Reports 273 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Virus Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 273 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (5), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (5), Klamath (11), Lane (12), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Washington (30), Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,783rd COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 15 and died on July 3 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,784th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Hood River County who tested positive on July 2 and died on July 4; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,785th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 3 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,786th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 5 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,787th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 24 and died on June 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,788th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
106 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 19 fewer than Tuesday.
31 patients are in the ICU.
