Oregon Reports 267 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Virus Related Deaths, And 1,009 Breakthrough Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 267 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (18), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (36), Gilliam (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (19), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (21), Linn (15), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (9) and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 2,677th death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,678th death is a 57-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on April 28 and died on June 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,679th death is a 70-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 1 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,680th death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 9 and died on May 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,681st death is a 70-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on May 18 and died on June 2 at Salem Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,682nd death is a 70-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 14 and died on June 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,683rd death is a 61-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on March 22 and died on May 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
228 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
63 patients are in the ICU.
Oregon has now administered 2,232,799 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,615,840 first and second doses of Moderna and 145,844 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,877,344 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
There are 2,255,274 people who have had at least one dose.
OHA Announces Breakthrough Cases
The Oregon Health Authority reports Thursday that it has identified 1,009 cases of COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough.
Breakthrough is when someone tests positive for the virus after being fully vaccinated.
The OHA says there are now more than 1.85 million fully vaccinated Oregonians.
Of the breakthrough cases, about 10 percent are people who live in long-term care facilities.
