Oregon Reports 251 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Virus Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 251 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Josephine (16), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (3), Washington (20), Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 2,801st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 8 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,802nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,803rd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 4; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
122 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus today.
That’s 11 more than yesterday.
34 patients are in the ICU.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/sq6uD6d807
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 14, 2021
