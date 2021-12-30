Oregon Reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Portland, ORE. – The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,331 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 today.
Nine new deaths were reported as well, raising the state’s death toll to 5,640.
The number of people in the hospital with the virus rose to 419, an increase of 21 over yesterday. There are 92 people with COVID in the ICU, five less than Tuesday.
OHA also says more than 833,000 people need to get a booster shot to meet Governor Kate Brown’s goal of one-million by the end of January. That goal was announced on December 17.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (67), Clackamas (141), Clatsop (16), Columbia (10), Coos (36), Crook (24), Curry (3), Deschutes (326), Douglas (47), Gilliam (2), Grant (11), Harney (1), Hood River (15), Jackson (144), Jefferson (37), Josephine (45), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (131), Lincoln (23), Linn (85), Malheur (20), Marion (168), Morrow (2), Multnomah (419), Polk (39), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (90), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (12), Washington (286) and Yamhill (102).