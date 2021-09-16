Oregon Reports 2,242 New COVID Cases; Releases New Breakthrough Report

PORLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 2,242 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (34), Clackamas (84), Clatsop (47), Columbia (33), Coos (48), Crook (26), Curry (13), Deschutes (169), Douglas (81), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (13), Jackson (149), Jefferson (10), Josephine (70), Klamath (68), Lake (6), Lane (184), Lincoln (20), Linn (167), Malheur (42), Marion (205), Morrow (8), Multnomah (249), Polk (42), Sherman (2), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (63), Union (31), Wallowa (4), Wasco (19), Washington (243) and Yamhill (64).
Oregon’s 3,537th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 14 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,538th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 14 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,539th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 15 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,540th COVID-19 related death is a 75-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 15. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,541st COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 14 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,542nd COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 14 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,543rd COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 14 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,544th COVID-19 related death is a 38-year-old man from Jackson County who died on Sept. 5 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,545th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 8 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,546th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,547th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 8 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
1,026 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Thursday.
That’s 40 fewer than Wednesday.
286 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s 8 fewer than Wednesday.
In Oregon, there are now 41 available adult ICU beds and 334 available adult non-ICU beds.
OREGON RELEASES NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT:
The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 breakthrough report finds that just over 81 percent of new COVID cases between September 1st and September 115th were people who were unvaccinated.
The average age of the breakthrough cases was 48.
To date, just under 5 percent of all breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, while just under 1 percent of breakthrough cases have led to death.