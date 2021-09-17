Oregon Reports 2,099 New COVID Cases, Issues New Virus Modeling Report

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Friday reports 2,099 new COVID-19 case and 22 more virus related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (28), Benton (25), Clackamas (252), Clatsop (12), Columbia (22), Coos (40), Crook (17), Curry (2), Deschutes (128), Douglas (59), Gilliam (3), Harney (11), Hood River (12), Jackson (115), Jefferson (14), Josephine (48), Klamath (59), Lake (12), Lane (176), Lincoln (25), Linn (128), Malheur (36), Marion (157), Morrow (3), Multnomah (218), Polk (57), Sherman (2), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (63), Union (8), Wallowa (7), Wasco (29), Washington (188) and Yamhill (127).
Oregon’s 3,548th COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 5 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,549th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 31 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,550th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,551st COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Sept. 16 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,552nd COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Sept. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,553rd COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,554th COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,555th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 16 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,556th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 28 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,557th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 15 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,558th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Sept. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,559th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,560th death is a 95-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Sept. 6 at his residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,561st COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,562nd COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Sept. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,563rd COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 14 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3564th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 14 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,565th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 13 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,566th COVID-19 related death is a 73-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 16 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,567th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Sept. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,568th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 10 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,569th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 14 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Updated information is known about Oregon’s 3,497th death: a 36-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Sept. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
1,002 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus Friday.
That’s 25 fewer than Thursday.
287 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s one more than Thursday.
Across Oregon, there are now 58 available adult ICU beds and 369 available adult non-ICU beds.
OHA RELEASES NEW MODELING REPORT:
The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 modeling report released Friday shows a projected decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through the rest of September.
According to the OHA, the state’s virus reproductive rate was .79 on September 1st.
If that level of transmission continues, the state is projected to average 830 new daily cases and 41 hospitalizations between September 22nd and October 5th.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/Ng00yE5iSz
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) September 17, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/Ng00yE5iSz
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) September 17, 2021