Oregon Reports 2,069 New COVID Cases, 46 More Virus Related Deaths

Sep 15, 2021 @ 3:38pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 2,069 new COVID-19 cases and 46 more virus-related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (37), Benton (19), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (21), Columbia (17), Coos (56), Crook (18), Curry (7), Deschutes (184), Douglas (126), Grant (9), Harney (24), Hood River (16), Jackson (146), Jefferson (23), Josephine (56), Klamath (40), Lake (15), Lane (157), Lincoln (34), Linn (109), Malheur (73), Marion (204), Morrow (8), Multnomah (164), Polk (69), Sherman (2), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (59), Union (40) Wallowa (3), Wasco (18), Washington (150), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (57).

There are 1,067 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus today.

That’s 15 fewer than yesterday.

294 of those patients are in the ICU.

That’s six more than yesterday.

Across Oregon, there are now 50 available adult ICU beds and 325 available adult NON-ICU beds.

As of today, 2,690,410 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,448,407 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
