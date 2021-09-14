      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports 2,040 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 More Virus-Related Deaths

Sep 14, 2021 @ 3:23pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 2,040 new COVID-19 cases and 44 more virus related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (29), Clackamas (160), Clatsop (35), Columbia (21), Coos (72), Crook (45), Curry (17), Deschutes (119), Douglas (102), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (15), Hood River (13), Jackson (117), Jefferson (15), Josephine (44), Klamath (86), Lake (36), Lane (136), Lincoln (11), Linn (69), Malheur (99), Marion (205), Morrow (14), Multnomah (155), Polk (44), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (80), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (160) and Yamhill (64).

There are also 1,082 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus Tuesday.

That’s seven more than yesterday. 2

88 of those patients are in the ICU.

That’s 14 more than yesterday.

Across the state, there are now 48 available adult ICU beds and 337 available adult non-ICU beds.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
David Bogdanov Sentenced To 20 Years For Murdering Transgender Teen Nikki Kuhnhausen
NW Government Is Leading Us Back Into The Dark Ages
Biden & Obama Released The New Government Of Afghanistan
With Morgue Maxed Out, Cowlitz County Coroner Asks For Refrigeration Trailer
Confederate Statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee Comes Down In Virginia Capital
Connect With Us Listen To Us On