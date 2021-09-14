Oregon Reports 2,040 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 More Virus-Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 2,040 new COVID-19 cases and 44 more virus related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (29), Clackamas (160), Clatsop (35), Columbia (21), Coos (72), Crook (45), Curry (17), Deschutes (119), Douglas (102), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (15), Hood River (13), Jackson (117), Jefferson (15), Josephine (44), Klamath (86), Lake (36), Lane (136), Lincoln (11), Linn (69), Malheur (99), Marion (205), Morrow (14), Multnomah (155), Polk (44), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (80), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (160) and Yamhill (64).
There are also 1,082 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus Tuesday.
That’s seven more than yesterday. 2
88 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s 14 more than yesterday.
Across the state, there are now 48 available adult ICU beds and 337 available adult non-ICU beds.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/35mxYLoZRY
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) September 14, 2021
