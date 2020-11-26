Oregon Reports 1,514 New COVID-19 Cases On Thanksgiving

Courtesy: MGN
Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,514 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day.
The OHA also reported 15 new deaths related to COVID-19
Oregon has now recorded 70,006 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 882 deaths.
The following information is from the Oregon Health Authority.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (14), Clackamas (152), Clatsop (6), Columbia (9), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (9), Deschutes (67), Douglas (20), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (19), Jackson (64), Jefferson (6), Josephine (26), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (91), Lincoln (10), Linn (45), Malheur (20), Marion (206), Morrow (7), Multnomah (289), Polk (26), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (45), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (15), Washington (283), Yamhill (31).
Oregon’s 867th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 25 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 868th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 869th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 870th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 22 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 871st COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 872nd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 873rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 25 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 874th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 875th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 876th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 877th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
Oregon’s 878th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 879th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 22 at Good Shepherd Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 880th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 881st COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 882nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.