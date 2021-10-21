      Weather Alert

Oregon Reports 1,407 More COVID-19 Cases, New Breakthrough Report Released

Oct 21, 2021 @ 3:46pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports about 1,407 new COVID-19 cases and 40 more virus-related deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (29), Clackamas (108), Clatsop (1), Columbia (16), Coos (31), Crook (40), Curry (2), Deschutes (146), Douglas (46), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (16), Hood River (5), Jackson (75), Jefferson (15), Josephine (15), Klamath (67), Lake (6), Lane (113), Lincoln (8), Linn (49), Malheur (22), Marion (98), Morrow (4), Multnomah (190), Polk (37), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (50), Union (11), Wallowa (3), Wasco (10), Washington (144) and Yamhill (29).

Just over 560 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.

That’s fewer than Wednesday.

About 130 patients are in the ICU.

Statewide, there are now 48 available adult ICU beds.

OREGON RELEASES NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT

The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 breakthrough report finds that about 77 percent of the state’s cases between October 10th and October 16 were in unvaccinated people.

Overall, out of the 2.6 million Oregonians fully vaccinated, there have now been about 33,000 breakthrough cases.

About 4 percent of those breakthrough cases have led to hospitalization, while 1 percent have led to death.

The average age of a breakthrough death is 80.

