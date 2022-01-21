Oregon Reports 10,034 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 New Deaths

Portland, ORE. – The Oregon Health Authority reported 10,034 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 today.
That is in addition to eight new deaths, which raises the state’s death toll to 5,916.
As for hospitalizations, 981 COVID patients are now in the hospital, an increase of 60 over Wednesday. 142 patients are in the ICU.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (25), Benton (278), Clackamas (776), Clatsop (79), Columbia (107), Coos (142), Crook (45), Curry (38), Deschutes (675), Douglas (204), Grant (65), Harney (4), Hood River (52), Jackson (508), Jefferson (128), Josephine (157), Klamath (146), Lake (4), Lane (747), Lincoln (169), Linn (575), Malheur (143), Marion (1,073), Morrow (50), Multnomah (1,434), Polk (226), Sherman (3), Tillamook (54), Umatilla (288), Union (61), Wallowa (13), Wasco (65), Washington (1,400), Wheeler (7) and Yamhill (293).
Oregon’s 5,909th COVID-19 related death is a 92-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 13 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,910th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,911th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive Dec. 26, 2021, and died Jan. 7 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,912th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 5, 2022, and died Dec. 30, 2021, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,913th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,914th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 16 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,915th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021, and died Jan. 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,916th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 23, 2021, and died Jan. 18 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.