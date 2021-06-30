Oregon Reopens Its Economy

Portland, Ore. — It’s the day Oregonians have been waiting for since March 23, 2020. All state COVID-19 risk levels and mandates have been lifted. Last week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced she would sign an executive order dropping mask and social distancing mandates when the state reaches 70% vaccination level or June 30th. As of June 29th, the state was just under that vaccination level. However, the mandates are still being dropped today.
The Governor is expected to have a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday. You’ll hear it live on FM News 101 and you can see it live at KXL.com