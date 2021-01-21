Oregon Releases New Information On Kids And COVID
PORTLAND, Ore. – As of January 5th, 13,328 people under the age of 18 in Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s about 11 percent of the state’s total cases.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports there have been 7 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, which is an illness related to COVID-19.
Only 0.9% of young patients who test positive for the virus have been hospitalized.
That’s compared to about 6 percent of adults.