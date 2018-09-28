Oregon Recovery, Takes a Lifetime

In Oregon, one person a day dies from drugs, five people a day die from alcohol. Oregon ranks at the top for addictions. The founder of Oregon Recovery says it’s easy to see why our state ranks so high for addictions.

Executive Director, Mike Marshall says compared to the 80’s and nineties, the state has been in a constant cycle to cut funding for prevention and recovery.

Marshall got sober ten years ago and reminds us, recovery lasts a lifetime. It’s important to build community, to find hope, and to access peer-driven treatment – it’s a proven solution.

Oregon Recovery hopes to change that, it launched a year ago.

Saturday’s walk celebrates the action so far, including mandates from the Governor and a new treatment and recovery division within the Oregon Health Alliance.

Seven hundred people are already signed up for Saturday, there’s still more space for you. The walk starts at 10am PST at Shemanski Park.

Check out the details on Oregon Recovery’s website.