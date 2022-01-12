Oregon Records Over 8,000 More COVID-19 Cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports just over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more virus-related deaths.
The 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (158), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (41), Columbia (43), Coos (93), Crook (54), Curry (64), Deschutes (919), Douglas (83), Grant (31), Harney (1), Hood River (44), Jackson (387), Jefferson (23), Josephine (78), Klamath (207), Lake (3), Lane (550), Lincoln (50), Linn (164), Malheur (78), Marion (611), Morrow (32), Multnomah (1,345), Polk (145), Sherman (3), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (314), Union (13), Wallowa (19), Wasco (63), Washington (1,109), Wheeler (7) and Yamhill (441).
About 725 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
Almost 140 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 44 available adult ICU beds and about 300 available adult NON-ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered 3,892,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 183,707 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,564,949 doses of Moderna and 259,593 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/qzuFm1A2LM
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) January 12, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/qzuFm1A2LM
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) January 12, 2022