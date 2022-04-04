Oregon Records Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 604 new COVID-19 cases and 67 more virus related deaths.
99 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
16 of those patients are in the ICU.
Oregon’s current test positivity rate is 2.7 percent.
