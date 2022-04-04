      Weather Alert

Oregon Records Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases Over Weekend

Apr 4, 2022 @ 3:28pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 604 new COVID-19 cases and 67 more virus related deaths.

99 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

16 of those patients are in the ICU.

Oregon’s current test positivity rate is 2.7 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Suspect Accused Of Three Murders, Multiple Shootings Across Portland
Portland's Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping Extended Again As Mayor Touts Progress
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting At NW Portland Sports Bar
Naturopathic Doctor In Washington State Sentenced To Prison
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Reacts To Judgement
Connect With Us Listen To Us On